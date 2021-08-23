Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $64.37

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.37, but opened at $68.19. Arch Resources shares last traded at $68.48, with a volume of 1,003 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCH. B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

