Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $64.37

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.37, but opened at $68.19. Arch Resources shares last traded at $68.48, with a volume of 1,003 shares traded.
A number of research firms have commented on ARCH. B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.
The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $205,000.
Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
