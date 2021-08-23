Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stake Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 545,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 34,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 172.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $64.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

