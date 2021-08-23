Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.02.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APRE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

