Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials stock opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.01. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

