Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 205.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $127.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

