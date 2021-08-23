Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Applied Materials has increased its dividend payment by 117.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of AMAT opened at $127.20 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

