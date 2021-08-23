Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.1% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

