Apollo Currency Reaches One Day Volume of $5.48 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $55.92 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00092864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00303402 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00052707 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016569 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.