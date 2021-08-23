Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.42.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,785,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after buying an additional 56,809 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,120,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

