AntiMatter Achieves Market Cap of $11.29 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and $568,215.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00050916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00826026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002070 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,577,277 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.