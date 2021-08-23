Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives $416.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $416.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.07. 19,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,560. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.46. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

