AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0129 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

