AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0129 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51.
About AngloGold Ashanti
