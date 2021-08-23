Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $33,000 in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

DTEC traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $49.28. 3,992 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80.

