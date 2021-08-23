Analyzing Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vonage and Telecom Argentina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.25 billion 2.65 -$36.21 million $0.17 77.29 Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.53 -$81.15 million ($0.19) -27.63

Vonage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telecom Argentina. Telecom Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vonage has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vonage and Telecom Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 3 3 0 2.50 Telecom Argentina 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vonage currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.77%. Given Vonage’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than Telecom Argentina.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -1.84% 7.85% 3.37% Telecom Argentina -2.87% -2.29% -1.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vonage beats Telecom Argentina on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services. It operates through the Argentina and Other Abroad geographical segments. The company was founded on January 5, 1990 is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

