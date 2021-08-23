Analyzing Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) & Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aligos Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.57%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.31%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Aligos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics -626.43% -182.06% -50.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.54 million ($10.87) -1.39 Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 62.24 -$298.46 million ($1.30) -6.42

Aligos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics. Sorrento Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company is also developing ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to decrease HBsAg levels; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-Ã agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. The company has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting SARS-CoV-2; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

