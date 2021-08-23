Analysts Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target at $125.54

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMN traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.