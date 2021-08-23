Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE: ARI):

8/16/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/2/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. "

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.13. 451,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,808. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $195,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,033 shares of company stock valued at $775,776. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66,255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

