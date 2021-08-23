Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.53). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of YMAB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 412,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,098. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,838,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,692 shares of company stock valued at $11,043,433. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

