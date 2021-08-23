Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

