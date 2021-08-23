Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,549,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,015 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 559,718 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.83. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.