Analysts Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFLT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFLT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. 682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,446. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $495.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.