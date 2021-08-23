Analysts Expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

OLMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $209,258.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $105,672.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,876 shares of company stock worth $1,133,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLMA opened at $27.54 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -8.05.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

