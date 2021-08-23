Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.74. NCR posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

NCR stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.76.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

