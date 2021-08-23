Analysts Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $38,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,904. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

