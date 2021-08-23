Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to post $8.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.91 billion and the lowest is $8.63 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $7.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $35.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.91 billion to $35.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $37.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.90 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

HON traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.03. 124,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,341. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.53. The company has a market cap of $158.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Amundi bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

