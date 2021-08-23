Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

NYSE:ETD opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $606.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

