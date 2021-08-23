Analysts Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.

SCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ SCOR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 11,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,209. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16.

In other comScore news, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 140,371 shares of company stock valued at $532,011. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in comScore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in comScore by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in comScore by 12.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in comScore by 3.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

