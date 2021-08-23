Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Brokerages expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce $20.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.98 million and the highest is $20.46 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $16.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $83.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.56 million to $92.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.82 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $95.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

CSWC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,410. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

