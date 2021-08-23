Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Banner by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.41. 2,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

