Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post sales of $27.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $111.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $112.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $133.45 million, with estimates ranging from $130.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%.

BMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

