Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to announce sales of $313.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.80 million and the lowest is $308.84 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.97. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Utz Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

