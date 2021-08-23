Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.67 Million

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $283.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.02 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $70.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 303.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $879.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $868.23 million to $899.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $86.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.