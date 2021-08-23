Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.67 Million

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $283.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.02 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $70.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 303.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $879.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $868.23 million to $899.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $86.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.