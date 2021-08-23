Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to post sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.61. 17,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

