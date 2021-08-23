Analysts Anticipate Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will report sales of $29.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $28.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $118.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTY opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $404.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

