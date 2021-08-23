Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.70 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Shares of FIS opened at $129.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.