Analysts Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%.

CARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $13.70 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $686.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

