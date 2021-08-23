Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

EPAY stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $71,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,057 shares of company stock valued at $961,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

