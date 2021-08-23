Analysts Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.69 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report $56.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $57.98 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $49.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $211.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.19 billion to $213.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $233.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.44 billion to $236.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,621. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135,612 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 71,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

