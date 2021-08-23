Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $170.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.40.

Analog Devices stock opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $17,662,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 169.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

