Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.13.

AMRX stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

