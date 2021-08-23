AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get AMMO alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 12.04. AMMO has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $810.18 million, a P/E ratio of -42.12 and a beta of -0.68.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. Analysts expect that AMMO will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMMO during the first quarter worth $19,716,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in AMMO during the first quarter worth $215,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in AMMO during the first quarter worth $290,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in AMMO by 21.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 551,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 97,350 shares during the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMMO (POWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.