AMG National Trust Bank Sells 28,702 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,702 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 40.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 53,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 489,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.4% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

