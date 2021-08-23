AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells $717,193.14 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 18th, John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.81. 14,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,272. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

