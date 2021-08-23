Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 937 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEO opened at $46.85 on Monday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

