Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 68,386 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,386 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 526,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 508,239 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 772,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 447,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

