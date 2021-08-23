Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,841 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 248.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,094 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period.

Shares of MUE opened at $14.43 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $14.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

