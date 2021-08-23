Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New $321,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.09% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $5,788,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $3,027,000.

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $151.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.75. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.69 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

