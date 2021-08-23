Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMTX opened at $9.97 on Monday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. On average, analysts predict that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

