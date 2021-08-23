American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives $294.00 Average PT from Brokerages

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.00.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.94. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $291.82. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,246 shares of company stock worth $2,301,156. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

