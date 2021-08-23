American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,826 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $233,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $2,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

AIG opened at $53.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.